The GI companies to watch in 2024 

Here are six gastroenterology groups to keep an eye on 2024:

1. Allied Digestive Health (West Long Branch, N.J.)

Allied Digestive Health has a portfolio of 72 locations and 228 physicians. The company is led by CEO Matthew Devine and backed by private equity firm Assured Healthcare Partners.

Earlier this month, the company partnered with Suki, a provider of voice artificial intelligence-powered healthcare solutions. Allied Digestive was among the first practices to use Suki's ambient note-generation capabilities.

2. Gastro Health (Miami)

Gastro Health has more than 152 locations and 403 physicians. The company is led by CEO Joseph Garcia and backed by private equity firm Omers.

Gastro Health acquired Olympia, Wash.-based Gastroenterology Associates and Davenport, Fla.-based Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County this year. In December, it partnered with M.H. Razavi, MD, and the Endoscopy & Digestive Center of Woodbridge (Va.).

3. GI Alliance (Dallas)

GI Alliance has more than 800 locations and 527 physicians. The company is led by CEO and founder James Webber, MD, and backed by private equity firm Apollo Hybrid.

This year, GI Alliance has partnered with Rocky Hill-based Connecticut GI, St. Louis-based Specialists in Gastroenterology; Silverdale, Wash.-based Digestive Health Consultants; and New London, Conn.-based Coastal Digestive Care Center.

9. One GI (Georgetown, Tenn.)

One GI has more than 65 locations and 195 physicians. The company is led by CEO Christa Newton and backed by private equity firm Webster Equity Partners.

This year, One GI has partnered with Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy, two groups in Tennessee; Gainesville, Va.-based Gastroenterology Associates; Chesapeake, Va.-based Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater; and Nashville, Tenn.-based TransSouth.

11. United Digestive (Atlanta)

United Digestive has more than 81 locations and 129 physicians. The company is led by CEO Mark Gilreath and backed by private equity firm Kohlberg & Company.

United Digestive partnered with private equity firm Kohlberg & Co. and acquired Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla., this year. The company also partnered with New York City-based payer Oscar Health to extend care to patients in Georgia.

12. US Digestive Health (Exton, Pa.)

U.S. Digestive Health has more than 81 locations and 129 physicians. The company is led by CEO Jerry Tillinger and backed by private equity firm Amulet Capital Partners.

US Digestive Health added four new providers to its team in June and another nine in August. The company added Wilmington-based GI Specialists of Delaware and Altoona, Pa.-based Blair Gastroenterology Associates. The company also added York, Pa.-based surgeon Chris Evans, DO, a

Additionally, the group unveiled new offices in Collegeville, Pa., and Langhorne, Pa., and relocated an office to join its affiliated endoscopy center, Central Chester County Endoscopy, in Downingtown, Pa.