One GI announces 2 new partnerships

One GI, a Georgetown, Tenn.-based gastroenterology services organization, has partnered with Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy, both also in Tennessee.

The two partnerships are expected to solidify One GI's presence in the state, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Skyline Gastroenterology and Skyline Endoscopy both have a strong presence in Western Tennessee and are the largest gastroenterology and endoscopy centers outside of Memphis.

The two Skyline organizations officially joined One GI Dec. 20.

One GI is a physician-led network of gastroenterology practices. It was created in April 2020.