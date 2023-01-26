GI Alliance partners with Connecticut GI

Dallas-based GI Alliance, a gastroenterology management organization, has partnered with Rocky Hill-based Connecticut GI.

GI Alliance will now have a presence in 15 states, according to a Jan. 26 news release.

CTGI is the largest gastrointestinal practice in Connecticut. It has 82 physicians, 45 advanced practice providers, and 400 team members across 25 practices and 25 procedure locations.

"CTGI is revered nationally as an outstanding GI practice that focuses on quality patient care and places culture as a top priority," Jim Weber, MD, CEO of GI Alliance, said in the release. "This important partnership accelerates our ability to partner with leading GI physicians and their practices in the Northeast and paves the way to expand accessible lower cost outpatient care to patients nationwide."

GI Alliance works with an estimated 800 independent gastroenterologists across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington and now Connecticut.