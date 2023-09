Gastroenterology management practice U.S. Digestive Health has partnered with Wilmington-based GI Specialists of Delaware.

The partnership will expand USDH's footprint in Delaware as it adds GI Specialists of Delaware's Wilmington-based Limestone Medical Center office and ASC and its ASC at Glasgow Medical Center in Newark, Del.

USDH will also add three physicians and eight medical staff members through the partnership, according to a Sept. 14 press release.