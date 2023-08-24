US Digestive Health brings in 9 new providers

US Digestive Health has added nine physicians to its network throughout Pennsylvania.

Here are the new physicians and the locations they are practicing at, according to an Aug. 24 news release shared with Becker's:

Faiz Afridi, MD, Langhorne

Maggie Cheung, MD, East Norriton, Lansdale-Sumneytown, Sellersville

Ashley Davis, MD, Langhorne

Scott Douglas, MD, Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Oregon Pike

Johann Hasbun, MD, Langhorne

Andrew Lee, MD, Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Oregon Pike

Armin Marefat, MD, Exton, Kennett Square, West Chester, West Grove-Woodview

Shyam Patel, MD, Collegeville, Royersford

Alexandra Pogosky, MD, Exton, Kennett Square, West Chester, West Grove-Woodview

The management services organization operates across Pennsylvania and Delaware. It supports 33 locations, 19 ASCs, and more than 250 gastroenterology providers and 1,100 employees.