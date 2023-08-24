US Digestive Health brings in 9 new providers

US Digestive Health has added nine physicians to its network throughout Pennsylvania.
Here are the new physicians and the locations they are practicing at, according to an Aug. 24 news release shared with Becker's:
- Faiz Afridi, MD, Langhorne
- Maggie Cheung, MD, East Norriton, Lansdale-Sumneytown, Sellersville
- Ashley Davis, MD, Langhorne
- Scott Douglas, MD, Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Oregon Pike
- Johann Hasbun, MD, Langhorne
- Andrew Lee, MD, Elizabethtown, Lancaster, Oregon Pike
- Armin Marefat, MD, Exton, Kennett Square, West Chester, West Grove-Woodview
- Shyam Patel, MD, Collegeville, Royersford
- Alexandra Pogosky, MD, Exton, Kennett Square, West Chester, West Grove-Woodview
The management services organization operates across Pennsylvania and Delaware. It supports 33 locations, 19 ASCs, and more than 250 gastroenterology providers and 1,100 employees.