GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

GI Alliance gains Connecticut ASC through joint venture

Riz Hatton -  

GI Alliance has partnered with Coastal Digestive Care Center in New London, Conn.

Coastal Digestive Care Center is a gastroenterology-focused ASC with two endoscopy suites. 

The partnership is a joint venture with four Connecticut Gastroenterology physician owners, according to a July 11 news release from GI Alliance. Connecticut Gastroenterology is headquartered in Rocky Hill.

This is GI Alliance's first ASC partnership in the state.

GI Alliance supports more than 800 independent gastroenterologists throughout Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington and Connecticut.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast