GI Alliance gains Connecticut ASC through joint venture

GI Alliance has partnered with Coastal Digestive Care Center in New London, Conn.

Coastal Digestive Care Center is a gastroenterology-focused ASC with two endoscopy suites.

The partnership is a joint venture with four Connecticut Gastroenterology physician owners, according to a July 11 news release from GI Alliance. Connecticut Gastroenterology is headquartered in Rocky Hill.

This is GI Alliance's first ASC partnership in the state.

GI Alliance supports more than 800 independent gastroenterologists throughout Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington and Connecticut.