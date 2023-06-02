GI Alliance partners with 5-physician practice in Washington

GI Alliance has partnered with Digestive Health Consultants in Silverdale, Wash.

Digestive Health Consultants has five physicians and one advanced practice provider. The practice was founded in 1982.

GI Alliance now has 38 physicians in Washington, according to a June 2 news release from the management services organization.

The company supports more than 800 gastroenterologists throughout Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Washington and Connecticut.