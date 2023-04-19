GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

One GI strikes partnership with TransSouth

Claire Wallace -  

One GI has partnered with Nashville, Tenn.-based TransSouth, one of the longest-standing gastroenterology practices in the area. 

TransSouth has been serving patients for over 35 years, according to an April 19 press release.

"TransSouth's partnership with One GI marks a new chapter in our history. As part of the One GI network, we will be positioned to expand services to our patients throughout the region and contribute to advancements in gastroenterology," TransSouth founder, Bob Souder, MD, said in the release.

