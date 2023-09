Gastro Health has acquired Gastroenterology Consultants of Polk County in Davenport, Fla.

The practice is the management service organization's sixth in central Florida, according to a Sept. 1 news release from Gastro Health shared with Becker's. It is led by Devendra Kahlon, MD.

Gastro Health supports more than 375 physicians and 150 locations throughout Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts.