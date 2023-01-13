GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

One GI expands in Northern Virginia through new partnership

Claire Wallace -  

Management services organization One GI has partnered with Gainesville, Va.-based Gastroenterology Associates, further expanding its presence in the Northern Virginia and Mid-Atlantic market. 

Gastroenterology Associates has 16 providers across three office locations, providing colonoscopy, endoscopy and sigmoidoscopy services. 

Healthcare transaction advisory firm Physician Growth Partners helped facilitate the sale. 

"We are excited to see what GAPC and One GI will achieve together as they look to expand upon their best-in-class care to patients across the greater D.C., Virginia and Maryland market," Physician Growth Partners CEO Michael Kroin said in a Jan. 11 press release. 

