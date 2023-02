United Digestive has acquired the Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla.

The deal marks the gastroenterology-focused management services organization's first acquisition of 2023 and its third overall in Florida, according to a Feb. 15 news release from United Digestive.

United Digestive supports more than 50 clinics, 21 ASCs, and 300 providers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.