Management services organization US Digestive Health has added Altoona, Pa.-based Blair Gastroenterology Associates, further expanding its presence in Central Pennsylvania.

Patients of Blair Gastroenterology also have access to the Allegheny Regional Endoscopy center, located in the same building.

The partnership will add 21 new providers to US Digestive, according to an Aug. 8 press release. The management organization has over 225 providers across more than 33 locations.