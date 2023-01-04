Gastro Health acquires Washington practice with endoscopy center

Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates in Olympia, Wash.

This is Gastro Health's third partnership in Washington, according to a Jan. 4 news release from the management service organization shared with Becker's.

The deal includes a joint venture with Gastroenterology Associates Endoscopy Center, which is in the same building as the practice.

Gastroenterology Associates joins Gastro Health with 10 board-certified physicians. In addition to GI services, the practice offers in-office infusion and anesthesia services.

Gastro Health supports more than 390 physicians and 150 locations throughout seven states.