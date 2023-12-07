Allied Digestive Health strikes AI partnership

Allied Digestive Health, the third largest gastroenterology organization in the country, has partnered with Suki, a provider of voice artificial intelligence-powered healthcare solutions.

Allied Digestive comprises over 200 GIs, pathologists, anesthesiologists, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, and will become a center of excellence for Suki to set best practices on how AI can be most effectively used in the GI space.

Allied Digestive has been a trailblazer in implementing AI, using it to completely automate its coding processes and identify potential subjects for research studies, according to a Dec. 7 press release.

The organization has also invested in building out an online appointment, billing and scheduling system. It uses AI to streamline tasks, including documentation and coding.

Allied Digestive was among the first practices to use Suki's ambient note-generation capabilities and experienced significant benefits as a result.

Suki's system listens to patient-clinician conversations and automatically generates suggestions for notes, saving time for physicians. Early results indicate financial benefits due to a significant increase in encounters billed as E/M level 4 from E/M level 3. Allied Digestive's revenue cycle team indicated notes created by Suki were more descriptive, supporting this higher level of coding.