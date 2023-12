Gastro Health partnered with M.H. Razavi, MD, and the Endoscopy & Digestive Center of Woodbridge (Va.).

The partnership marks the company's seventh partnership in the state, according to a Dec. 1 news release from Gastro Health shared with Becker's.

Gastro Health's footprint spans seven states: Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company has more than 400 physicians and 150 locations.