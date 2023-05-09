One GI partners with Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater

Management services organization One GI has partnered with Gastroenterology Associates of Tidewater in Chesapeake, Va., furthering its reach in the state.

Gastroenterology Associates has been serving patients at its Chesapeake and Virginia Beach locations since the late 1970s, with more than 10 providers.

One GI will help Gastroenterology Associates to recruit high-quality providers, enhance service lines and accelerate expansion, according to a May 9 press release.

One GI, founded in 2020, offers finance, accounting, revenue enhancement, legal, benchmarking, development, human resources, technology and marketing services to its partner practices.

Physician Growth Partners of Chicago represented Gastroenterology Associates in the transaction. This is the second gastro practice deal PGP has advised this year.