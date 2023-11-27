7 gastroenterology CEOs to know

Here are seven CEOs of gastroenterology companies to know:

Matthew Devine. CEO of Allied Digestive Health. Mr. Devine joined Allied Digestive Health in July 2022 as CEO. He previously served as the president of MEDNAX Radiology.

Joseph Garcia. CEO of Gastro Health. Mr. Garcia joined Gastro Health in February 2018. He previously served as CEO of Sage Dental.

Mark Gilreath. CEO of United Digestive. Mr. Gilreath formed United Digestive in 2018, while serving as an operating partner with Frazier Healthcare Partners. He also founded EndoChoice in 2008 and served as the company's CEO until it was acquired by Boston Scientific in 2016.

Christa Newton. CEO of One GI. Ms. Newton previously served as One GI's COO and has been with the company since 2021. She was recently appointed CEO in August.

Jerry Tillinger. CEO of U.S. Digestive Health. Mr. Tillinger has led U.S. Digestive Health since 2019. Prior to his current role, he served as CEO for Lutheran Health Physicians in Fort Wayne, Ind.

David Young. President and CEO of PE GI Solutions. Mr. Young joined PE GI Solutions in June 2018. Before joining PE GI Solutions he was COO of Privia Health.

James Weber, MD. Founder and CEO of GI Alliance. Dr. Weber founded Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in 1995 and served as the group's president until starting GI Alliance in 2018. He currently practices at GI Alliance's Lone Star Endoscopy in Southlake, Texas.