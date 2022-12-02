17 ophthalmology updates in the last 30 days

The following is all the ophthalmology news Becker's has covered in the last month:
- An optometrist from Florida was ordered to pay $8,000 after their patient went blind.
- The University of California San Diego was gifted $20 million for glaucoma reversal research.
- The University of California Davis Health's Eye Center in Sacramento was the first to try microshunts in pediatric refractory glaucoma.
- Atlanta-based Woolfson Eye Institute plans to open a new office in Georgia.
- Unifeye Vision Partners opened its ninth practice in California.
- STAAR Surgical unveiled an ophthalmology training center at its headquarters in Lake Forest, Calif.
- Columbus-based Ohio State University received a $2.85 million grant for ophthalmology research.
- Construction began on a $35 million medical office with two eye centers and future ASCs in Madison, Miss.
- Novartis is considering a sale of its ophthalmology business.
- Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners entered its third partnership in Illinois.
- Cleveland-based Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine was given a $7.3 million research grant for cornea research.
- A Charleston, S.C.-based eye center is moving to an expanded office space.
- Vision Integrated Partners added three Kansas ophthalmology practices to its network.
- University of California Davis Medical School is opening a free clinic in Sacramento.
- Effingham, Ill.- basedVantage Outsourcing has rebranded to Vantage Surgical Solutions.
- Healthcare company Viatris acquired two new ophthalmology companies.
- St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners' new innovation center named Robert Folberg, MD, its vice president of education.