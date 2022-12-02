17 ophthalmology updates in the last 30 days

Hayley DeSilva  

The following is all the ophthalmology news Becker's has covered in the last month:

  1. An optometrist from Florida was ordered to pay $8,000 after their patient went blind.

  2. The University of California San Diego was gifted $20 million for glaucoma reversal research.

  3. The University of California Davis Health's Eye Center in Sacramento was the first to try microshunts in pediatric refractory glaucoma.

  4. Atlanta-based Woolfson Eye Institute plans to open a new office in Georgia.

  5. Unifeye Vision Partners opened its ninth practice in California. 
  1. STAAR Surgical unveiled an ophthalmology training center at its headquarters in Lake Forest, Calif. 
  1. Columbus-based Ohio State University received a $2.85 million grant for ophthalmology research. 
  1. Construction began on a $35 million medical office with two eye centers and future ASCs in Madison, Miss. 
  1. Novartis is considering a sale of its ophthalmology business. 
  1. Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners entered its third partnership in Illinois.

  2. Cleveland-based Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine was given a $7.3 million research grant for cornea research. 
  1. A Charleston, S.C.-based eye center is moving to an expanded office space. 
  1. Vision Integrated Partners added three Kansas ophthalmology practices to its network. 
  1. University of California Davis Medical School is opening a free clinic in Sacramento.

  2. Effingham, Ill.- basedVantage Outsourcing has rebranded to Vantage Surgical Solutions. 
  1. Healthcare company Viatris acquired two new ophthalmology companies.
  2. St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners' new innovation center named Robert Folberg, MD, its vice president of education.

