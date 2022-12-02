17 ophthalmology updates in the last 30 days

The following is all the ophthalmology news Becker's has covered in the last month:

An optometrist from Florida was ordered to pay $8,000 after their patient went blind.



The University of California San Diego was gifted $20 million for glaucoma reversal research.



The University of California Davis Health's Eye Center in Sacramento was the first to try microshunts in pediatric refractory glaucoma.



Atlanta-based Woolfson Eye Institute plans to open a new office in Georgia.



Unifeye Vision Partners opened its ninth practice in California.

STAAR Surgical unveiled an ophthalmology training center at its headquarters in Lake Forest, Calif.

Columbus-based Ohio State University received a $2.85 million grant for ophthalmology research.

Construction began on a $35 million medical office with two eye centers and future ASCs in Madison, Miss.

Novartis is considering a sale of its ophthalmology business.

Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners entered its third partnership in Illinois.



Cleveland-based Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine was given a $7.3 million research grant for cornea research.

A Charleston, S.C.-based eye center is moving to an expanded office space.

Vision Integrated Partners added three Kansas ophthalmology practices to its network.

University of California Davis Medical School is opening a free clinic in Sacramento.



Effingham, Ill.- basedVantage Outsourcing has rebranded to Vantage Surgical Solutions.