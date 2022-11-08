UC Davis School of Medicine opens free ophthalmology clinic

University of California Davis Medical School's free clinic, Sacramento-based Bayanihan, has added ophthalmology, according to a Nov. 7 report from UCDavis Health News

The free, student-run clinic primarily serves Filipino-American immigrants in the Sacramento area. 

The ophthalmology clinic opened Oct. 15 with two physicians: Barbara Arnold, MD, a private practice ophthalmologist, and David Telander, MD, PhD, a retina specialist in Roseville, Calif. 

The clinic will only be open every few months and is looking to add more eye care professionals. 

