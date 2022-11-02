EyeCare Partners adds vice president of education at new innovation center

St. Louis-based EyeCare Partners has named Robert Folberg, MD, as vice president of education for its newly launched innovation center.

Dr. Folberg will be in charge of recruiting physicians, building university and residency relationships, and implementing education programs internally and externally.

"Many ophthalmologists want to serve patients in a clinical setting, but also want a career that includes clinical research," Dr. Folberg said in a Nov. 2 press release. "EyeCare Partners offers physicians the flexibility to do both as part of a world-class team of optometrists and ophthalmologists. With the launch of the new EyeCare Partners Innovation Center, ECP is focused on promoting an organization-wide culture of collaborative innovation. Education will play a key role in sharing the center's findings and harnessing our collective expertise to improve patient outcomes and drive sight-saving advances in research."