STAAR Surgical opens ophthalmology training center in California

Lake Forest, Calif.-based STAAR Surgical Co., an implantable eye lens developer, is opening its first training and education center at its corporate headquarters.

The EVO Experience Center will offer in-person ophthalmology training, medical education and practice development programs.

The center has a surgical simulation space, 3D visualization technology and video conferencing that allows for surgeries to be livestreamed.

"Similar EVO training centers already exist in hospitals, clinics and universities outside the U.S. and we are delighted to establish the first EVO Experience Center in the U.S. at our corporate headquarters," Caren Mason, STARR's president and CEO, said in a Nov. 17 press release. "STAAR is committed to the comprehensive sharing of EVO ICL best practices, training, education and practice development."