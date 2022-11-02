Unifeye Vision Partners adds 9th California practice

Private-equity backed Unifeye Vision Partners has added Eye Care of San Diego in Mission Hills, Calif., to its network, its ninth partnership in the state and 13th overall.

Eye Care of San Diego has been open since 1994 and has three clinic locations and an ASC in the region.

Unifeye Vision Partners currently has a network of 114 providers across 40 clinic locations and 10 ASCs.

"As we continue to grow in the California market, we are excited by the quality of ophthalmic practices and physicians who lead the industry in their communities, and that so many of our new partnerships are brought to us by providers already within our community," Martin Rash, CEO of Unifeye Vision Partners, said in a Nov. 2 press release. "The addition of Eye Care of San Diego greatly expands our presence in Southern California and further demonstrates our commitment to our West Coast patients and referring physicians."