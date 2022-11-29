Florida optometrist to pay $8K after patient went blind

Terry Friedman, OD, of Kendall, Fla., has been ordered to pay $7,882 by the state's board of optometry after a patient he treated went blind, the Miami Herald reported Nov. 28.

As part of the settlement, Dr. Friedman did not confirm or deny the allegations from the Florida Department of Health's administrative complaint that stated he failed at early detection of the patient's glaucoma that caused him to go blind.

The complaint also said Dr. Friedman did not do any additional testing when the patient visited seven times for vision problems between 2015 and 2018.

He will have to pay a $4,000 fine and $3,882 to the health department for reimbursement of administrative costs, and he has received a letter of concern against his license. He will also have to complete three hours of comprehensive eye exam continuing education and record-keeping.

The patient, who had been seeing Dr. Friedman since 2001, filed a lawsuit for medical malpractice, which has been settled, according to the publication.