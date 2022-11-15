EyeSouth Partners enters 3rd partnership in Illinois

Atlanta-based management services organization EyeSouth Partners has affiliated with University Retina and Macula Associates in Oak Forest, Ill., its third affiliation in the state and 34th nationwide.

EyeSouth's network consists of over 275 physicians and 19 ASCs in 11 states.

University Retina has been serving the Chicago area since 2005 with its team of four physicians.

"We are absolutely thrilled with our affiliation with EyeSouth because this will allow us to continue our relentless focus on outstanding clinical care as well as expansion of our clinical research efforts to help shape the future of vitreoretinal care," Rama Jager, MD, founder and managing partner at University Retina, said in a Nov. 15 press release.