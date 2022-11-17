Ohio State awarded $2.85M ophthalmology grant from NIH

Claire Wallace -  

The National Institutes of Health awarded the Ohio State University College of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences in Columbus a $2.85 million five-year research grant. 

Ohio State plans to usethe grant to support three key initiatives, including getting state-of-the-art equipment, analyzing larger volumes of data and providing services and consultations for eye disease diagnosis. 

The NIH also awarded $7.3 million to Cleveland-based Case Western Reserve University earlier in the week.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast