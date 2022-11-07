Ophthalmic surgical solutions provider Vantage Outsourcing rebrands

Ophthalmic surgical services provider Vantage Outsourcing is rebranding to Vantage Surgical Solutions and plans to focus on expanding into more specialty surgical markets.

Vantage has been providing services to ophthalmic ASCs and hospitals since 1991 and works with clinics across 23 states.

In addition, Vantage is opening a second headquarters in Brentwood, Tenn. Its original headquarters will remain in Effingham, Ill.

"Rural communities often don't have all of the essential resources required to deliver complete ophthalmic surgical services, including equipment, product, disposables, lenses and surgeons identified to stand up this new clinical offering to their population," Sean O'Donnell, Vantage's chief growth officer, said in a Nov. 7 press release. "Vantage Surgical Solutions enables providers in those communities to deliver exceptional experiences to their patients and prevents the need for people to leave the area for specialty surgical care."