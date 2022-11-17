Ground broken on $35M Mississippi medical office building with 2 eye clinics, surgery centers

Ground has been broken on a $35 million medical office building in Madison, Miss., that will hold offices for Jackson Eye Associates and Mississippi Retina Associates, according to a Nov. 16 report from the Madison County Journal.

The facility will be open in December of 2023. Jackson Eye Associates, the largest ophthalmology practice in Mississippi, also plans to open an ASC in January 2024.

Mississippi Retina plans to open its own ASC the same month.

"This represents a real step forward for Mississippi Retina, and we're going to have an innovative state-of-the-art office here and offer some things here that we didn't offer before," Michael Borne, MD, a physician at Mississippi Retina Associates, told the Journal. "We'll have a retina only ambulatory surgery center, which will be only one of three in the country, and we'll move our newly formed retina research institute of Mississippi here."