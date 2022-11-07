Viatris acquires 2 ophthalmology companies, plans to add $1B in sales

Healthcare company Viatris has acquired Oyster Point Pharma and Famy Life Sciences as part of its plan to create an ophthalmology franchise.

Viatris anticipates the acquisitions adding $1 billion in sales by 2028, according to a Nov. 7 news release from the company. Oyster Point Pharma and Famy Life Sciences have an aggregate purchase price of $700 million to $750 million.

Viatris is aiming to close the Oyster Point acquisition in the first quarter of 2023, pending regulatory approval.

"Building on our success in the U.S. market, we are excited to join Viatris to now bring the strengths of Oyster Point to help build a leading global ophthalmology business," Jeff Nau, PhD, CEO of Oyster Point, said in the release. "We believe that together we will meaningfully shape the future of eye care to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them."