Woolfson Eye Institute to open new Georgia office

Atlanta-based Woolfson Eye Institute will open a new office in Marietta, Ga., this month that will be run by LASIK specialist and institute founder Jonathan Woolfson, MD.

The practice will be staffed by seven DOs and MDs who specialize in LASIK, dry eye, cataract and cornea surgery and retina disorders, according to a Nov. 19 news release from the institute.

"We've wanted an office that could deliver medical eye care to East Cobb residents for years, so I was thrilled to be able to open in such a convenient location," Dr. Woolfson said in the release.