Novartis considers selling ophthalmology business: Report

Claire Wallace -  

Global healthcare company Novartis is in the early stages of preparing to sell its ophthalmology business, according to a Nov. 16 report from Bloomberg. 

The sale of the ophthalmology business alone could earn the company around $5 billion, according to the report. Private equity firms are already studying the business. 

Negotiations are ongoing, and if a sale happens it will likely happen in 2023, Bloomberg reported. 

In 2019, Novartis spun-off its Alcon eyecare business. In August, it spun-off its generic-drugs unit. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast