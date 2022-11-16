Novartis considers selling ophthalmology business: Report

Global healthcare company Novartis is in the early stages of preparing to sell its ophthalmology business, according to a Nov. 16 report from Bloomberg.

The sale of the ophthalmology business alone could earn the company around $5 billion, according to the report. Private equity firms are already studying the business.

Negotiations are ongoing, and if a sale happens it will likely happen in 2023, Bloomberg reported.

In 2019, Novartis spun-off its Alcon eyecare business. In August, it spun-off its generic-drugs unit.