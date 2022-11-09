Private equity-backed eyecare MSO expands with 3 Kansas practices

Vision Integrated Partners, a managed services organization, has expanded its Kansas network with the addition of three ophthalmology practices.

The new additions are Overland Park, Kan.-based Heart of America Eye Care and Mid-America Eye Center and Physician's Surgery Center — both located in Prairie Village, Kan. — according to a Nov. 9 news release from Firmament, the private equity firm backing the MSO.

As a result of the partnerships, Vision Integrated Partners now has 48 physicians, 19 locations and five ASCs throughout Kansas, according to the release.

Vision Integrated Partners supports more than 130 eye care professionals across 23 practices, in 56 locations and 12 ASCs in Kansas, Missouri, Ohio, Illinois, Oklahoma, Florida and California.