18 hospitals opening ASCs in November

Here are 18 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for ASCs in November:

1. UNC Rex received regulatory approval to build an ASC at the Rex Wellness Center of Garner (N.C.).

2. Arlington-based Virginia Hospital Center purchased a $34.5 million building it is renovating for an orthopedic ASC.

3. Cincinnati-based TriHealth is planning a $30 million ambulatory campus in Finneytown, Ohio, that will provide cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopedics and ENT, among other services.

4. Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine was approved to build a $69 million outpatient center with a surgery center.

5. Vail (Colo.) Health opened a medical center with an ASC in Dillon, Colo.

6. Orlando (Fla.) Health is planning a hospital with an ASC in South Lakeland, Fla., that is slated to open in fall 2024.

7. Jordan Valley Community Health broke ground on a women and children's clinic with an ASC in Springfield, Mo.

8. New York City-based Jamaica Hospital Medical Center opened a 4,800-square-foot orthopedic surgery center.

9. UT Health San Antonio is planning a $50 million medical office building with an ASC on the University of Texas at San Antonio's Park West campus.

10. Phoenix Children's Hospital broke ground on a $134.7 million project featuring an ASC.

11. Birmingham, Ala.-based Brookwood Baptist Health broke ground on a $30 million ASC.

12. Salem (Ore.) Health Hospitals announced a partnership with Willamette Surgery Center on a new ASC.

13. Methodist Healthcare System of San Antonio broke ground on a 180,000-square-foot facility that will feature an ASC.

14. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare broke ground on a Saratoga Springs, Utah, campus that will hold an ASC.

15. Bronson Healthcare broke ground on a $19.3 million, 18,000-square-foot ASC in Kalamazoo, Mich.

16. Hendersonville, N.C.-based Pardee UNC Health Care is building a 15,000-square-foot ASC in Mills River, N.C.

17. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health announced plans to open a 22,000-square-foot ASC in Bismarck, N.D.

18. Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Lutheran Health Network is expanding its orthopedic hospital with an ASC in Gas City, Ind.