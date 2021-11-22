TriHealth building $30M ambulatory campus 

TriHealth is planning a $30 million ambulatory campus in Finneytown, Ohio, Cincinnati Business Courier reported Nov. 19.

The 55,000-square-foot, two-story campus will feature 17 to 20 primary care providers offering cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, orthopedics and ENT, among other services.

Cincinnati-based TriHealth is increasingly focused on ambulatory care, according to the Business Courier. About 75 percent of its revenue comes from outpatient services.

According to TriHealth CEO Mark Clement, Finneytown is a "medical desert" with significantly fewer primary care and specialty physicians in the area, Business Courier reported.