12 new ASCs in April

Here are 12 ASCs opened or announced in April, as reported by Becker's
- Smith Medical Direct Specialty Care Surgery Center of Denver opened in Littleton, Colo.
- HCA Healthcare and healthcare real estate company NexCore Group partnered to create an ASC in Orem, Utah.
- Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth broke ground on two medical facilities, including ASCs, in Highlands Ranch and Green Valley Ranch, two Denver-area communities.
- Inspira Health opened a $50 million outpatient center that will house an ASC in a former Dick's Sporting Goods in Deptford, N.J.
- The Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania opened Slate Hill Surgery Center in Camp Hill, Pa.
- Baptist Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC in Lexington, Ky., Baptist Health Hamburg.
- HCA Midwest completed construction on a $9.3 million ASC in Kansas City, Mo.
- AdventHealth opened a 20,000-square-foot ASC in Daytona Beach, Fla.
- Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners' joint venture surgery center opened April 11 in Greenville, S.C.
- Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is set to break ground on a five-story, 129,000-square-foot medical office building that will house an ASC.
- Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., opened a surgical center.
- A three-story medical office building with an ASC is set to open in Spring, Texas, in May.