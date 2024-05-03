12 new ASCs in April

Here are 12 ASCs opened or announced in April, as reported by Becker's

Smith Medical Direct Specialty Care Surgery Center of Denver opened in Littleton, Colo. HCA Healthcare and healthcare real estate company NexCore Group partnered to create an ASC in Orem, Utah. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth broke ground on two medical facilities, including ASCs, in Highlands Ranch and Green Valley Ranch, two Denver-area communities. Inspira Health opened a $50 million outpatient center that will house an ASC in a former Dick's Sporting Goods in Deptford, N.J. The Orthopedic Institute of Pennsylvania opened Slate Hill Surgery Center in Camp Hill, Pa. Baptist Health held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new ASC in Lexington, Ky., Baptist Health Hamburg. HCA Midwest completed construction on a $9.3 million ASC in Kansas City, Mo. AdventHealth opened a 20,000-square-foot ASC in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bon Secours Mercy Health and Compass Surgical Partners' joint venture surgery center opened April 11 in Greenville, S.C. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is set to break ground on a five-story, 129,000-square-foot medical office building that will house an ASC. Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo., opened a surgical center. A three-story medical office building with an ASC is set to open in Spring, Texas, in May.