12 ASC expansions in 2020

Here are 12 ASCs that opened or announced expansions in 2020:

Phoenix-based McConnell Colorectal Center opened a second surgery center.

A 45,000-square-foot medical plaza development is underway in Victoria, Texas. It will feature an ASC expansion.

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie (Wis.) Hospital's surgery center expansion opened in June.

Marietta, Ga.-based WellStar Health System opened a new surgery center in 2019, and now it's expanding.

Mitchell County Regional Health Center is expanding its same-day surgical capacity by adding three more procedure rooms as part of a larger expansion.

Colorado construction firm Golden Triangle Construction began working on four outpatient healthcare projects in the state, including an ASC and gastroenterology expansion in Fort Collins, Colo.

Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, Minn., will expand its surgery center and warehouse space through a $2 million project expected to finish in 2021.

Green Bay, Wis.-based Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists plans to open a second clinic in the Appleton, Wis., area with a surgery center.

Spectrum Health is upgrading its surgery center in Zeeland, Mich., according to a Sept. 25 post by The Christman Co., a construction firm involved in the project.

St. Cloud (Minn.) Surgical Center broke ground on an $11 million facility expansion to accommodate an increased demand for spine and orthopedic procedures.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants is building a second ASC in the city, according to Abdi Abbassi, MD, a gastroenterologist with the practice.

Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth is developing a clinic and expanding its surgery center on the first floor of a medical office building in Germantown, Tenn.

