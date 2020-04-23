Colorado construction firm building medical office building, ASC

Colorado construction firm Golden Triangle Construction began working on four outpatient healthcare projects in the state, Mile High CRE reports.

What you should know:

1. GTC is building a medical office building in Westminster, Colo., and renovating an existing building into medical offices in Littleton, Colo. The building in Littleton could house an ASC.

2. The firm is also putting the finishing touches on an ASC and a gastroenterology expansion in Fort Collins, Colo., and remodeling a building in Greeley, Colo., to house a GI practice.

3. The ASC and GI clinic in Fort Collins is 11,055 square feet.

