Digestive Disease Consultants building second ASC in Florida

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Digestive Disease Consultants is building a second ASC in the city, according to Abdi Abbassi, MD, a gastroenterologist with the practice.

The center broke ground in July and is expected to open in May 2021, Dr. Abbassi told Becker's ASC Review. It will include three procedure rooms and provide colonoscopy, endoscopy, dilation and flexible sigmoidoscopy services.

The pandemic hasn't affected plans for the center, and it's being built in response to increased volume, Dr. Abbassi said.

"We have had tremendous growth," he said. "We have expanded the practice with adding additional physicians to accommodate the increase in patients."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.