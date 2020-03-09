Iowa hospital expanding surgery center — 4 insights

Mitchell County Regional Health Center is expanding its same-day surgical capacity by adding three more procedure rooms as part of a larger expansion, the Globe Gazette reports.

What you should know:

1. The Osage, Iowa-based hospital is expanding its surgical space by 6,189 square feet.

2. In addition to the procedure rooms, the hospital will add an additional operating room suite and two post-anesthesia care units.

3. The hospital's same-day procedure room currently also serves as a recovery room, which contributed to delays.

4. Mitchell County Regional Health Center has grown substantially in the past year, completing two other expansions.

