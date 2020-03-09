Iowa hospital expanding surgery center — 4 insights
Mitchell County Regional Health Center is expanding its same-day surgical capacity by adding three more procedure rooms as part of a larger expansion, the Globe Gazette reports.
What you should know:
1. The Osage, Iowa-based hospital is expanding its surgical space by 6,189 square feet.
2. In addition to the procedure rooms, the hospital will add an additional operating room suite and two post-anesthesia care units.
3. The hospital's same-day procedure room currently also serves as a recovery room, which contributed to delays.
4. Mitchell County Regional Health Center has grown substantially in the past year, completing two other expansions.
More articles on ASCs:
Surgery center grand opening canceled due to coronavirus
Florida ASC nurse: 'We are constantly getting updates' as state logs 4 cases of the coronavirus
US ASC market to hit $84.1B by 2027
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.