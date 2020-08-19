Wisconsin orthopedic surgery center to open 2nd ASC

Green Bay, Wis.-based Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists plans to open a new clinic in the Appleton, Wis., area with a surgery center.

The clinic portion of the development will open Aug. 31, with the surgery center set to open in November.

OSMS built the surgery center through a partnership with Ascension Wisconsin in Glendale. The center will be called The Orthopedic Surgery Center of the Fox Valley.

The clinic will provide access to a walk-in acute injury clinic, surgical and non-surgical orthopedic care options, a procedure room, infusion suites for rheumatology care, and physical and occupational therapy spaces.

