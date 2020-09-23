Tennessee orthopedic practice to open clinic, expand surgery center

Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth is developing a clinic and expanding its surgery center on the first floor of a medical office building in Germantown, Tenn., the Memphis Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. OrthoSouth already has an ASC in the medical office building. It will be building a clinic and renovating and expanding its surgery center.

2. OrthoSouth is calling the coming development "state-of-the-art." OrthoSouth has operated the surgery center since 2000 and purchased the center in 2018.

3. The expanded surgery center will increase its footprint to 30,000 square feet. The center will have a noninvasive procedure room, six operating rooms and twice the amount of patient recovery rooms.

4. OrthoSouth expects the clinic to open in February 2021 and the surgery center to open in fall 2021.

