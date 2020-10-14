Minnesota ASC breaks ground on facility expansion

St. Cloud (Minn.) Surgical Center broke ground on an $11 million facility expansion, according to an Oct. 13 report from KNSI.

The project will add a 7,500-square-foot expansion to the facility, coming with an uptick in demand for orthopedic and spine surgery, the report said. Although the initial stages were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the expansion is expected to be done by September 2021.

St. Cloud Surgical Center CEO Darci Nagorski told KNSI that she hopes the expansion will meet the growing demand for outpatient surgeries.

"Those types of cases require more equipment in the room, more types of instrumentation and implants, more space to process that stuff," Ms. Nagorski said in the report. "In order to service those patients with our highest population growth coming from those [orthopedic] cases, we needed to make some changes, because our space was just so limited."

Read the full report here.

