Georgia health system expanding new surgery center, building cardiac clinic

Marietta, Ga.-based WellStar Health System opened a new surgery center in 2019, and now it's expanding, the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

The 25,000-square-foot surgery center has three operating rooms and three procedure rooms. WellStar officials expect it to expand in 2020. Center physicians currently specialize in ENT, plastic surgery and pediatric procedures.

The expansion complements an array of projects the health system is developing in 2020. Notably, WellStar plans to open a new Heart Failure Clinic in March, featuring an outpatient clinic for patients with heart failure and cardiovascular disease. The clinic will allow these patients to manage their conditions from home.

More articles on surgery centers:

PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights

Florida ASC buyer projects $18M profit in 1st year: 5 details

Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.