Wisconsin hospital completes surgery center expansion

Froedtert Pleasant Prairie (Wis.) Hospital's surgery center expansion is open, according to SidePlate Systems, a civil engineering firm involved in the project.

The new four-story outpatient surgery center occupies 229,000 square feet.

Complementing an existing multi-tenant medical office building, the surgery center offers services previously provided at the hospital.

