Michigan surgery center undergoes renovation, expansion — 3 quick details

Spectrum Health is upgrading its surgery center in Zeeland, Mich., according to a Sept. 25 post by The Christman Co., a construction firm involved in the project.

Three quick details:

1. The Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital Surgery Center will be expanded and renovated.

2. The facility was built 15 years ago by The Christman Co.

3. Spectrum Health is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich.

