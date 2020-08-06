Minnesota hospital expanding surgery center as part of $2M project

Essentia Health-St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes, Minn., will expand its surgery center and warehouse space through a $2 million project, DL-Online reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center recently added a new operating room and increased its staff, which has put space at a premium.

2. The expansion would add equipment storage, support areas, dictation spaces, a break room and a nurse's station.

3. The project would also make a series of aesthetic updates to the center's pre- and postoperative spaces.

4. It's expected the project will be completed in spring 2021.

More articles on specialty centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.