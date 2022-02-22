Exact Sciences sees revenue gains in Q4: 10 things to know

Exact Sciences' total revenue, excluding COVID-19 testing, surged 16 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a Feb. 22 news release.

Ten takeaways from Exact Sciences' fourth-quarter 2021 results:

1. Total revenue increased 2 percent, coming to $473.8 million.

2. Total revenue without COVID-19 testing saw a 16 percent increase.

3. Screening revenue increased 11 percent, coming to $277.7 million.

4. Precision oncology increased 27 percent, coming to $149 million.

5. COVID-19 testing revenue decreased 52 percent, coming to $47.1 million.

6. Gross margin with the amortization of acquired intangible assets was 70 percent.

7. The non-GAAP gross margin without the amortization of acquired intangible assets was 75 percent.

8. There was a net loss of $220.6 million or $1.28 per share compared to $418.3 million or $2.67 per share.

9. EBITDA was a loss of $175.1 million, while adjusted EBITDA saw a loss of $122.2 million.

10. At the end of the quarter, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities equaled $1.03 billion.