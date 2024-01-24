Top hospitals for gastrointestinal care in 25 states: Healthgrades

Healthgrades identified the top hospitals for gastrointestinal care in 25 states.

The Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award recognizes hospitals with superior clinical outcomes in colorectal surgeries, gallbladder removal, upper gastrointestinal surgery, as well as the treatment of bowel obstruction, gastrointestinal bleeds and pancreatitis. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the best hospitals for gastrointestinal care in 25 states:

California

1. UC Davis Medical Center (Sacramento)

2. Saddleback Medical Center (Laguna Hills)

3. St. Mary's Medical Center (San Francisco)

4. Stanford Health Care

5. Los Robles Regional Medical Center (Thousand Oaks)

Florida

1. AdventHealth Orlando

2. HCA Florida North Florida Hospital (Gainesville)

3. Downtown Baker Hospital (Naples)

4. HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

5. HCA Florida Largo Hospital

Georgia

1. AdventHealth Redmond (Rome)

2. Emory Johns Creek Hospital

3. Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital (Atlanta)

4. Piedmont Hospital (Atlanta)

5. Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center

Illinois

1. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital (Park Ridge)

2. The University of Chicago Medical Center

3. Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital (Barrington)

4. OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center (Bloomington)

5. Carle Foundation Hospital (Urbana)

Massachusetts

1. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

2. Salem Hospital

3. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

4. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center (Burlington)

5. Lawrence General Hospital

Michigan

1. Beaumont Hospital (Troy)

2. Ascension Providence Hospital-Southfield Campus

3. Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center (Benton Harbor)

4. Trinity Health Ann Arbor Hospital

5. Trinity Health Livingston Hospital (Howell)

Missouri

1. Barnes Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

2. Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

3. Centerpoint Medical Center (Independence)

4. Missouri Baptist Medical Center (St. Louis)

5. Mercy Hospital St. Louis

New Jersey

1. Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune Township)

2. Overlook Medical Center (Summit)

3. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville)

4. Ocean University Medical Center (Brick Township)

5. Hackensack University Medical Center

New York

1. Tisch Hospital (New York City)

2. NewYork-Presbyterian Queens (New York City)

3. Mount Sinai Hospital (New York City)

4. Peconic Bay Medical Center (Riverhead)

5. Flushing Hospital Medical Center (New York City)

Ohio

1. McLaren St. Luke's (Maumee)

2. Summa Health System-Akron Campus

3. Mercy Health-Fairfield Hospital

4. Bethesda North Hospital (Montgomery)

5. Mercy Health-Springfield Regional Medical Center

Pennsylvania

1. Pennsylvania Hospital (Philadelphia)

2. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

3. Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

4. Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (Philadelphia)

5. UPMC Harrisburg

Texas

1. Las Palmas Medical Center (El Paso)

2. Houston Methodist Hospital

3. Medical City Plano

4. Methodist Hospital (San Antonio)

5. Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine

Virginia

1. St. Mary's Hospital (Richmond)

2. Inova Fairfax Hospital (Falls Church)

3. Inova Fair Oaks Hospital (Fairfax)

4. Henrico Doctors' Hospital (Richmond)

5. UVA Health University Hospital (Charlottesville)

Arizona

1. HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

2. Banner University Medical Center Tucson

3. Banner Ironwood Medical Center (Queen Creek)

Colorado

1. Swedish Medical Center (Englewood)

2. Sky Ridge Medical Center (Lone Tree)

3. The Medical Center of Aurora

Indiana

1. Franciscan Health Lafayette East

2. Eskenazi Health (Indianapolis)

3. Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital (Lafayette)

Maryland

1. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

2. MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital (Baltimore)

3. Greater Baltimore Medical Center (Towson)

4. MedStar St. Mary's Hospital (Leonardtown)

5. University of Maryland Medical Center (Baltimore)

North Carolina

1. Mission Hospital (Asheville)

2. AdventHealth Hendersonville

3. Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

4. Rutherford Regional Medical Center

5. Duke University Hospital (Durham)

South Carolina

1. Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston)

2. Roper Saint Francis Berkeley Hospital (Summerville)

3. Roper Hospital (Charleston)

Tennessee

1. Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center

2. Tristar Centennial Medical Center (Nashville)

3. Parkridge Medical Center (Chattanooga)

Washington

1. EvergreenHealth Medical Center-Kirkland

2. PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center (Bellingham)

3. MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

Wisconsin

1. Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse

2. SSM Health Saint Agnes Hospital-Fond Du Lac

3. Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital (Milwaukee)

4. Aurora Medical Center Summit

5. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire

Minnesota

1. Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus (Rochester)

2. Regions Hospital (Saint Paul)

3. CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital

Oregon

1. OHSU Hospital-Marquam Hill Campus (Portland)

2. St. Charles Redmond

3. Providence Portland Medical Center

Utah

1. Mckay Dee Hospital (Ogden)

2. University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics (Salt Lake City)

3. Intermountain Medical Center (Murray)

Kentucky

1. Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital (Paducah)

2. St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

3. Saint Joseph East (Lexington)