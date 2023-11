Gastroenterologists with one to seven years of experience make an average of $310,000, according to Medscape's Salary Explorer.

Here is the average salary for gastroenterologists across different levels of experience:

One to seven years of experience: $310,000

Eight to 14 years of experience: $360,000

15 to 21 years of experience: $440,000

22 to 28 years of experience: $530,000