Pain management practice abruptly closes

The Lafayette, Ind.-based pain management practice of Julian Ungar, MD, unexpectedly closed May 1, WLFI reported May 13.

According to a patients' post on the practice's Facebook page, all appointments have been canceled indefinitely and established care plans have been extended for 30 days. The practice's website has been deactivated.

"I am broken-hearted for my patients, and it's out of my control," Dr. Ungar told Becker's, citing the hundreds of positive patient reviews he's received from the practice.

Dr. Ungar declined to comment on the reason for the closure but said the decision was made by managed services organization Cerebrocare, which owned the practice.

Patients who need to be referred to pain management physicians should contact Joseph Rutledge, MD, a physician at Lafayette-based Center for Pain Management, at (765) 807-2780. According to Dr. Ungar, he will be taking over for his pain management patients.

Becker's has reached out to Cerebrocare and will update the story if more information becomes available.