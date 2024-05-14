Married Ohio cardiology leaders to retire

Two cardiology leaders at OhioHealth's Mansfield Hospital are retiring following more than 20 years with the system.

Gregory Eaton, MD, and Mary Alton, MD, who are married, have been with the hospital since 2001, according to a May 14 press release.

Dr. Eaton served as OhioHealth's heart and vascular system chief of the North region, and Dr. Alton served as the non-invasive cardiac imaging director of Mansfield Hospital's heart and vascular program.

The physician team has helped to grow Mansfield's vascular program substantially in the last 20 years.

Dr. Alton specialized in improving patient care and eliminating risk. In her current role, she put in place measures to reduce radiation exposure that saved patients the equivalent of more than 600,000 chest X-rays worth of radiation dosing in one year.

Dr. Eaton was instrumental in coming up with Mansfield Hospital's Medical Office Building concept, which opened in 2015. He was also responsible for adding advanced cardiac imaging technology and creating Mansfield Hospital's structural heart program, which provides less-invasive cardiac procedures that require less recovery time.